Leading House Republican: Congress Must Deliver on Obamacare Promise

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., told conservatives Saturday that Congress must act quickly to "deliver on promises" made on the campaign trail.

"It is with urgency that our unified Republican government deliver on promises, promises to repeal and replace Obamacare with patient-centered health care choices, not additional entitlements," Walker said.

Tax reform, regulatory reform, and protecting religious liberty must also be top priorities for Congress, added the congressman, who heads the Republican Study Committee, a caucus of conservative lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

"We must deliver on tax reform that creates new lifeblood into our economy," he said. "We must beat back the power-grabbing regulations and we must protect our religious liberties, no matter the cost."

In his remarks to attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, Walker hailed the efforts of grassroots conservatives.

"Many of you are part of this change," he said. "You have worked your butts off to change the course of our future and here's the proof ... In all, Democrats have lost over a thousand seats throughout our nation and now control over 31 of the 98 state legislatures."

As part of the initiative to fulfill campaign promises, Walker said that Congress must lead to bring about change and address the failed policies of government overreach.

"We have the truth," Walker said. "Over the last several decades, the progressive movement has failed our society, giving us the opportunity to serve and to lead."

Conservatives, he added, must "rise above, lead with class and character, and passionately run to those who have suffered under the overbearing and abusive arm of the federal government."

President Barack Obama, Walker said, did not bring the leadership or change that he campaigned on, and it is up to conservatives to address the failed policies that Obama put in place over the past eight years.

"President Obama talked much about hope and how he wanted to fundamentally change the future of our country. His brand of change did not make us stronger. In fact, we are weaker because of failed promises with our economy, our education, our health care, our military and defense," Walker said.

His home state, Walker remarked, had been on the receiving end of Obama's failed policies.

"In North Carolina, home ownership among our minority communities are down for nine years in a row," Walker said.

Walker closed his remarks with a passionate call to conservatives to reach out to their fellow Americans.

"Make time for those who disagree with you," Walker said. "It is easy to preach to the choir, but we must take our message to places, to new neighborhoods, and to new communities. Learn to listen. Hold your leaders accountable."

CPAC, the largest annual national gathering of conservative activists, runs from Wednesday to Saturday at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington.

