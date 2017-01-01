Project Veritas Launches New Investigative Series

Investigative journalist James O'Keefe and his volunteers with Project Veritas released Monday the first installment of a new series of videos focused on a plot to attack one of the inaugural events planned for later this week in Washington, D.C.

In the new video, Project Veritas investigators uncovered a group known as the DC Anti-Fascist Coalition, which was plotting to disrupt the upcoming Deploraball planned for the night before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Their plot involved the deploying of butyric acid at the event's venue, the National Press Building.

Using hidden cameras, the investigators met with key figures in the conspiracy at the Comet Ping Pong, the D.C. pizza restaurant better known as the location of the "Pizzagate" controversy. The coalition members who are in the video discuss the steps they would need to take to halt the event.

After reviewing the video, Project Veritas notified the FBI, Secret Service, and D.C. Metro Police regarding the content of the video prior to its release.

"Just to be clear, we don't have a problem with people protesting peacefully, or voicing their First Amendment rights. That's protected by the Constitution," he said. "But in this case, DisruptJ20 says openly that their plan is to shut down the inauguration."

The question immediately posed by his report, O'Keefe added, is, "Where do these people draw the line?" He also wondered if the liberal groups exposed by his report have "any problem" with any of the details he has reported.

He concluded by saying that in future installments, his investigation will "go deeper and deeper into the dangerous world of DisruptJ20." He promises to expose whomever was behind the plot to attack the Deporaball.

