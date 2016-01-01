8,000 to Participate in Inauguration Parade

Friday, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced the initial list of participants who have been invited to the inaugural parade following the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.
More than 8,000 people are expected to participate in the event, representing more than 40 organizations and groups. They range from representatives of the military branches and veterans groups to high school marching bands.
"People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump's inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries," PIC CEO Sara Armstrong said. "As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade."
In alphabetical order, the following groups have been selected to participate in the parade:
- 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Fort Hood, Texas
- 1st Infantry Commanding General's Mounted Color, Fort Riley, Kansas
- American Veterans
- Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team, Burlington, Kentucky
- Boy Scouts of America
- Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer, Virginia
- Cleveland Police Mounted Unit, Cleveland, Ohio
- Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, Palm Coast, Florida
- Columbus North High School Band, Columbus, Indiana
- Culver Academy Equestrian, Culver, Indiana
- Disabled American Veterans
- First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion, Fishburne, Virginia
- Frankfort High School Band, Ridgeley, West Virginia
- Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band, Murrysville, Pennsylvania
- Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Kids Overseas, Richmond Hill, Gorgia
- Lil Wranglers, College Station, Texas
- Marist College Band, Poughkeepsie, New York
- Merced County Sheriff's Posse, Hilmar, California
- Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team, New Buffalo, Michigan
- Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums, East Meadow, New York
- North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, Hillsborough, North Carolina
- NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, East Moriches, New York
- Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois
- Palmetto Ridge High School Band, Naples, Florida
- Russellville High School Band, Russellville, Arkansas
- Talladega College Band, Talladega, Alabama
- Texas State University Strutters, San Marcos, Texas
- The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards, Charleston, South Carolina
- The Freedom Riders, Kersey, Colorado
- Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit, Arlington, Virginia
- Tupelo High School Band, Tupelo, Mississippi
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army
- U.S. Border Patrol Pipes & Drums
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- U.S. Marine Corps
- U.S. Navy
- University of Tennessee Marching Band, Knoxville, Tennessee
- VMI Corps of Cadets, Lexington, Virginia
- West Monroe High School Marching Band, West Monroe, Louisiana
- Wounded Warriors
3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!
Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.