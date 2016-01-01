8,000 to Participate in Inauguration Parade

More than 8,000 are expected to participate in the inaugural parade that will follow the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Jan. 20. ( Reuters photo )

Friday, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced the initial list of participants who have been invited to the inaugural parade following the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

More than 8,000 people are expected to participate in the event, representing more than 40 organizations and groups. They range from representatives of the military branches and veterans groups to high school marching bands.

"People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump's inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries," PIC CEO Sara Armstrong said. "As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade."

In alphabetical order, the following groups have been selected to participate in the parade:

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Fort Hood, Texas

1st Infantry Commanding General's Mounted Color, Fort Riley, Kansas

American Veterans

Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team, Burlington, Kentucky

Boy Scouts of America

Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer, Virginia

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit, Cleveland, Ohio

Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, Palm Coast, Florida

Columbus North High School Band, Columbus, Indiana

Culver Academy Equestrian, Culver, Indiana

Disabled American Veterans

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion, Fishburne, Virginia

Frankfort High School Band, Ridgeley, West Virginia

Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band, Murrysville, Pennsylvania

Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team, Indianapolis, Indiana

Kids Overseas, Richmond Hill, Gorgia

Lil Wranglers, College Station, Texas

Marist College Band, Poughkeepsie, New York

Merced County Sheriff's Posse, Hilmar, California

Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team, New Buffalo, Michigan

Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums, East Meadow, New York

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, Hillsborough, North Carolina

NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, East Moriches, New York

Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois

Palmetto Ridge High School Band, Naples, Florida

Russellville High School Band, Russellville, Arkansas

Talladega College Band, Talladega, Alabama

Texas State University Strutters, San Marcos, Texas

The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards, Charleston, South Carolina

The Freedom Riders, Kersey, Colorado

Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit, Arlington, Virginia

Tupelo High School Band, Tupelo, Mississippi

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

U.S. Border Patrol Pipes & Drums

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Navy

University of Tennessee Marching Band, Knoxville, Tennessee

VMI Corps of Cadets, Lexington, Virginia

West Monroe High School Marching Band, West Monroe, Louisiana

Wounded Warriors

