Trump Cabinet Members Praying, Studying the Bible Together

Members of President Donald Trump's cabinet are gathering for prayer weekly.

Vice President Mike Pence and eight Cabinet secretaries sponsor the sessions, which occur weekly in Washington.

It's led by the founder of Capitol Ministries, Ralph Drollinger, who started working on arranging the Bible study during the Trump team's transition to the White House.

Sponsors include Vice President Pence; Secretaries Betsy DeVos, Ben Carson, Sonny Perdue, Rick Perry, Tom Price and Jeff Sessions; EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

These are some of the most influential people in the U.S. government gathering weekly to grow themselves spiritually.

"In terms of a country's health and direction, when its leaders are seeking God, the nation is in a position to be blessed by God in ways that are 'far more abundantly beyond all that we ask or think,'" Drollinger tells Beltway Buzz, referring to Ephesians 3:20.

Capitol Ministries also hosts weekly Bible studies in the House and Senate. The ministry has started Bible studies in a number of state capitols and is currently working on expanding into international capitols.

"This has been a wonderful time of prayer and fellowship as I am presently teaching through the Sermon on the Mount—as well has handing out my weekly written Bible study as a homework assignment on a particular topic," Drollinger continued.

Leaders of the Bible study say President Donald Trump is always welcome to join them.

Prayer has been an evident part of this administration, with pastors often praying over Trump throughout the campaign.

