First Lady Opens Campaign Rally with the Lord's Prayer

First Lady Melania Trump recited the Lord's Prayer today at a Melbourne, Florida, campaign rally.

While President Donald Trump discussed immigration and his ongoing battles with the media, the First Lady led the crowd in Matthew 6:9-13.

"Our father, who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy Name," she said. "Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever and ever. Amen."

The full video from the campaign rally, including the Lord's Prayer, is available here.

