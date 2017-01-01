'Survivors' Episode Stands as Testimony of Israel's God-Given Perseverance

Screenshot of "Why Israel Matters" ( YouTube )

"Survivors" will re-air tonight on the original TV series Why Israel Matters on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), which is partnering with the producers of the series, Christians in Defense of Israel (CIDI) and Liberty Counsel. This episode depicts how God has gifted the Israeli people with great perseverance, which is a testimony to the entire world throughout history and even into the modern era.

One of the three stories in this "Survivors" episode gives a glimpse into that perseverance. Daniel Yahav, the son of a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to Israel in 1948, left active duty in the Israel Defense Forces with the rank of major. At the age of 26, with only a high school education, Yahav and his team of faithful managers took Galtronics, a Messianic/Christian telecommunications company, from bankruptcy into the sole supplier for Motorola worldwide with a yearly turnover of $18 million.

"When I was appointed directing general manager, we couldn't pay salaries," says Yahav. "Police came to confiscate equipment because we didn't pay our bills. There were 24 court cases against us. People threatened to burn the place down. We prayed and asked the Lord what was wrong and repented of every sin in the camp. After that, things began to turn around."

This series can be seen on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) the following times:

Tuesdays, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Wednesdays, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Fridays, 4:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. PT

Find the local TBN channel in your area or view them all online. For more information, visit the website for CIDI.

CIDI is offering a free booklet on its website entitled Why Israel Matters to You and Your Family. CIDI also offers a beautiful, 230-plus page, full-color book entitled Why Israel Matters, written by Mat Staver and John Aman.

Mat Staver, Chairman of Liberty Counsel, President of Christians in Defense of Israel, and Founder and President of Covenant Journey, was a recent guest on TBN's Praise program, hosted by Matt and Laurie Crouch, and discussed Israel and the Why Israel Matters series.

Liberty Counsel is an international litigation, education and policy organization. Liberty Counsel has a number of affiliated ministries, including Christians in Defense of Israel and Covenant Journey, a program that provides a life-changing experience in Israel for Christian, college-age students who have leadership potential. Find out more at www.LC.org and www.CovenantJourney.org.

