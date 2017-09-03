American Dispatch, by Todd Starnes

Want to receive American Dispatch by email? Sign up here

EXCLUSIVE: Air Force Says Words Like 'Boy' or 'Girl' Could Be Offensive

The Air Force fears that words like boy, girl, colonial and blacklist might offend people, according to an email sent to airmen at Joint Base San Antonio.
The Air Force fears that words like boy, girl, colonial and blacklist might offend people, according to an email sent to airmen at Joint Base San Antonio. (Public Domain)

The Air Force fears that words like "boy," "girl," "colonial" and "blacklist" might offend people, according to an email sent to airmen at Joint Base San Antonio.

An outraged airman sent me a copy of the email—as evidence the military is still infected with Obama-era political correctness.

The email included an attachment that listed a number of words and phrases that might be construed as offensive.

Now, to be fair, there were some legitimately offensive and racially charged words and phrases on the list. But also included on the list were the words "boy" and "girl."

The email was written by a senior Air Force leader and was sent to an untold number of personnel at Lackland Air Force Base.

Airmen were advised to study a list of words and phrases that "may be construed offensive."

Here's a partial list of the dubious words and phrases deemed troublesome by the Air Force:

1. Boy

2. Girl

3. You people

4. Colonial

5. Blacklist

6. Blackmail

7. Blackball

8. Sounds Greek to me

9. Blondes have more fun

10. Too many chiefs, not enough Indians

"Please be cognizant that such conduct is 100 percent zero tolerance in or outside of the work climate," the email read. "Let's capitalize on our richly diverse climate, and help others seek assistance if they are struggling with compliance."

Based on my interpretation of the email, it's pretty clear that airmen have been advised not to use those words in any sort of context—on or off base.

So I reached out to the public affairs office at Lackland to find out why they had a problem with the words "boy" and "girl." Was it true that the Air Force had banned those words?

"The Air Force has no list of prohibited terms," a public affairs spokesperson told me. "It was sent out by an individual simply reminding airmen to be respectful to others."

Apparently, the words "100 percent zero tolerance" don't have the same meaning in Air Force vernacular.

This is a case of the Air Force getting caught red-handed trying to advance a politically correct agenda. And now that I've got a copy of the evidence, they are attempting to whitewash the situation.

It's time for Defense Secretary James Mattis to root out political correctness in the Armed Forces. We must never again allow the greatest fighting force on the planet to be used as a social engineering petri dish.

The airmen I know are brave men and women who are devoted to their calling to protect our great nation. I sincerely doubt they give two hoots about political correctness.

That being said, there could be one or two folks in the military who contracted microaggressions that were triggered by someone uttering the words "boy" or "girl."

Perhaps those individuals might consider seeking treatment for their affliction inside a designated safe space at a nearby public university—instead of Joint Base San Antonio.

 

Todd Starnes is host of "Fox News & Commentary," heard on hundreds of radio stations. Sign up for his American Dispatch newsletter, be sure to join his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter. His latest book is God Less America.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
  • Prayer

    Lou Engle Issues Urgent Call to Fast After 2 Major Prophetic Signs

    He's urgently calling for three days of fasting and prayer.

  • Octavia Spencer and Sam Worthingon in 'The Shack.'

    6 Major Problems With 'The Shack'

    Beloved, the best place to meet God is not at the shack, but at the cross. For the gospel is ...

  • Government Is Declaring Porn a Public Health Crisis While Churches Lag Behind

    Government Is Declaring Porn a Public Health Crisis While Churches Lag Behind

    Utah, the state with the highest consumption of porn per capita, was the first state to pass a resolution declaring pornography as a public health crisis.

  • Take a Stand to Honor God and Get These 3 Free Gifts!

    Take a Stand to Honor God and Get These 3 Free Gifts!

    As Christians, we must make a choice. Will you stay silent and remain in fear or will you decide to take a stand and honor God in this critical time in history?

  • The promise of eternal life is only to Jesus' sheep, those who know His voice and follow Him.

    Is It Possible to Lose Your Salvation?

    So, on a practical level, it comes down to this.

  • Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Get quality Christian content in a variety of programs including news, leadership, inspiring stories, women's topics, sports, and even more.

  • In 2013, President Obama's minions sent IRS agents to bully the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

    Obama Audited Billy Graham, So Wiretapping Trump Tower Is Not a Stretch

    I believe the government used the power of the IRS to silence dissent and punish those who refused ...

  • Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.

  • Evangelist Franklin Graham at the National Prayer Breakfast.

    Franklin Graham Issues Urgent Call to Prayer After Radical Islamic Threat

    Will you join him?

  • Keep watch for these prophetic signs of the end times.

    15 Prophetic Signs of Jesus' Imminent Return

    One of them is that Israel would be surrounded by those bent on its annihilation.

  • A scene from 'The Shack'

    Should You See 'The Shack'?

    The controversial film based on the book hits theaters this weekend. 

  • Caitlyn Jenner poses at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles

    I'm Sorry, But Caitlyn Jenner Is a Man Wearing a Dress

    Again, my goal is not to belittle or disparage, and as loudly and clearly as I can, I proclaim ...

  • Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.

  • Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.

  • Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.

  • Put on the Full Armor of God

    Put on the Full Armor of God

    Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.

Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2017 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.