878 Earthquakes Strike Yellowstone, Could Trigger Acts 2:20 End-Times Phenomenon

The Jim Bakker Show panel says an explosion of the Yellowstone Volcano could trigger an Acts 2:20 end-times phenomenon.

In recent weeks, nearly 1000 earthquakes have caused the earth to tremble in and around the national park.

"If that one goes off, and I'm not saying it's going off ... it's had 878 earthquakes in Yellowstone Park, that's called a supervolcano. If it ever goes full blast, the entire world will be dark," Bakker tells his panel.

He then quotes Paul, who references the prophet Joel: "The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and glorious day of the Lord comes" (Acts 2:20).

Pat Schaltzline then offered this prophetic word:

"Right now, we are in the commercial between the horror film," Schaltzline says. "Right now, we're in a pause, we're in a selah moment in America. That's why this right here is so special."

