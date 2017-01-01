Cindy Jacobs Reveals Powerful One-Word Prophecy

Prophet Cindy Jacobs says she was in Miami when the Lord spoke to her very clearly—in Spanish.

"The Lord says to me, 'Basta!'" Jacobs shares with a panel on the Jim Bakker Show.

"It means fed up, no more. That's what it means—Basta," Mondo de la Vega says.

Her prophecy lines up with a word Bishop Ron Webb shared.

"When the enemy comes in like a flood, that's what you say, 'Basta!'" Jacobs says.

Watch the video to see more.

Jessilyn Justice is the director of online news for Charisma. Born and raised in a pastor's family in Alabama, she attended Lee University and the Washington Journalism Center. She's passionate about sharing God's goodness through storytelling. Tell her what you think of this story on Twitter @jessilynjustice.

See an error in this article? Send us a correction