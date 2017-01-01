Is the First White Horse of the Apocalypse Riding Now?

On the heels of his prophecy that the end times may be marked by computer warfare rather than weapons, Jim Bakker says the first white horse of the apocalypse may be riding as we speak.

John the Revelator described it like so: "And I looked, and there before me was a white horse. He who sat on it had a bow. And a crown was given to him, and he went forth conquering that he might overcome."

"It has no arrows, no bullets, no guns, no bombs," Bakker says of the creature described in Revelation 2. "It's a warfare of words. Do you not get that?"

