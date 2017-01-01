James Goll Shares a Powerful Prayer Tactic Many Christians Ignore

Looking down is often the best perspective. ( Flickr )

Years ago, I was on a plane sitting at a window seat while we were circling over New York City. The Holy Spirit said to me, "This is the best position." I wondered what the Holy Spirit meant as I peered from a heavenly vantage point looking down over the amazing sites of one of my most beloved cities on the earth. "This is the best position for prayer: looking down."

This phrase has been stuck inside me for years now. It shifted some of my understanding and approach towards intercession. Do we pray up through something or down into something? As New Covenant believers in Christ Jesus, you and I are already seated with Christ at the Father's right hand.

Ephesians 1:19-23 clearly states this: "and what is the surpassing greatness of His power toward us who believe, according to the working of His mighty power, which He performed in Christ when He raised Him from the dead and seated Him at His own right hand in the heavenly places, far above all principalities, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age but also in that which is to come. And He put all things in subjection under His feet and made Him the head over all things for the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills all things in all ways."

If we are already seated with Christ in the heavenly places, then why are we positioned there and what are we to do from that position? Kings sit on thrones and issues decrees or proclamations. Well, let's not just sit there, let's proclaim something!

The Simplicity and Power of Proclamation

One morning a very clear word from the Holy Spirit came to me stating, "It is time to make a worldwide impact by calling forth the watchmen to the prophetic power of proclamation." Again, that word has rattled my mindset and shifted my prayer posture.

So let's take another look at the definition of this term proclamation or declaration. To proclaim is to announce, declare, ascribe, call out, cry, invite, preach, pronounce, publish, read and to herald. One of the primary Scripture verses on proclamation comes from Deuteronomy 32:3-4: "For I will proclaim the name of the Lord: Ascribe greatness to our God! He is the Rock; His work is perfect; for all His ways are just. He is a God of faithfulness and without injustice; righteous and upright is He."

Four Key Core Values that Bring Alignment

1. God is good all the time.

2. Nothing is impossible with God.

3. Everything that needed to be accomplished was done at Calvary.

4. You and I are ambassadors of Christ and carry His delegated regal authority.

These four values will shape your attitudes and expectations. Jesus said, "It is finished!" We do not fight for victory; we fight from victory. False humility will deny your destiny, but true humility will take you to it!

Ten Declarations to Make Over Your Life

1. I am a lover of God. My chief aim and goal of life is to worship God and to bring pleasure to Him.

2. I am a lover of people. I live to engage in the journey of learning to love where I expect nothing in return.

3. I am generous. I live to give, as it is better to give than receive.

4. I am an empowerer. I live to help others fulfill their destinies, dreams, visions and desires.

5. I am fruitful. As I abide in Christ, I am fruitful and bear much fruit in all I put my hands to.

6. I am righteous and just. I have received the gift of righteousness, and I live to see God's righteousness and justice fill the earth.

7. I am greatly favored. I am highly favored by God and I live to brighten the lives of others.

8. I am blessed. Jesus came to give me abundant life and I here to share His blessed life with others.

9. I am full of faith. I live believing God's promises are true and I am full of transforming faith.

10. I am a creator of realms and atmospheres. I live to fill the earth with Christ's goodness, righteousness, and the glory of God.

So come right along with me and let's ascend into the heavenly places through the power of worship and praise to the one true God, the Lord Jesus Christ, and let's take our place. As seated with Christ in the heavenly places, together, let's see temporary darkness flee as we come into agreement with God's Word and then with one another and proclaim, "Something good is just about to happen!"

