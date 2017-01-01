Jim Bakker: The Bible Says Perilous Times Will Come, and We're There

-
Gay Lawyer Warns Parents: 'Beauty and the Beast' Will Rob Kids' Innocence
It may seem ironic, but it shows just how far-out the once family-friendly film company's move ...
Lance Wallnau Prophesies the Ezra Move
He received a "fresh download from the Lord" relating to President Trump over the weekend.
Government Is Declaring Porn a Public Health Crisis While Churches Lag Behind
Utah, the state with the highest consumption of porn per capita, was the first state to pass a resolution declaring pornography as a public health crisis.
Take a Stand to Honor God and Get These 3 Free Gifts!
As Christians, we must make a choice. Will you stay silent and remain in fear or will you decide to take a stand and honor God in this critical time in history?
16 Reasons People Are Leaving California By the Millions
Some are calling it a mass exodus.
Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life
Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.
What 'The Shack' Has to Do With Revelation 2:4-5
"We need to ask ourselves if, in the midst of our great learning, we haven't lost our first ...
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
This Women's Day, Celebrate the Mom Who Went From Porn Star to Pastor
"I never saw myself going this extreme, but God leads you in these directions."
Proof That Zechariah 12:3 Is Literally Unfolding Before Our Eyes
For students of the Scriptures, it is not surprising that the mention of the name Jerusalem draws ...
Hollywood's Latest Depicts How One Man Went From Gay Activist to God's Son
And it stars some of the biggest names, including James Franco and Zachary Quinto.
Was Franklin Graham Right to Call for a Disney Boycott?
More specifically, should we join the boycott?
Billy Graham Warns of This Proverbs 14:12 Trap
Have you fallen into it?
God's Power at Work in the Church Today
Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.
15 Prophetic Signs of Jesus' Imminent Return
One of them is that Israel would be surrounded by those bent on its annihilation.
Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit
Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.
Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence
Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.
Set Your Spirit on Fire
Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.
Put on the Full Armor of God
Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.