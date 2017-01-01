Jim Bakker: The Bible Says Perilous Times Will Come, and We're There

Televangelist Jim Bakker says the prophesied perilous times have come to America.

"You know we've been prophesying this for a long time, that civil war was coming to America," Bakker says on the set of Revelation in the News. "There's rioting in the streets, there's craziness."

His concerns stem from a recent cover of Time magazine, which he says claims President Donald Trump is destroying democracy.

Is Bakker right? Is this what believers have waited for through the millennia? Watch the video to see!

