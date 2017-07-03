3 Horrific Consequences When a Nation Rejects God

"By the year 2000, Christians in America will be a conscious minority, surrounded by an arrogant, militant paganism." ( REUTERS/Yuri Gripas )

Our constitutional right of religious liberty is the last standing obstacle in the way of the radical sexual revolution.

Every step in this revolution leads to another, as the ceiling becomes the floor with each passing year. The revolution marches on—from acceptance to appreciation to celebration. Now, it's on to forced participation.

But religious liberty stands in its way.

Many have asked us why it has gotten this way in America. Our response is to simply look to Scripture for the answer.

According to the Bible, it's clear what happens when a nation rejects God and sheds innocent blood—we get three things:

Rulers who hate us: Ps. 106:35-42 Laws that enslave us: Ezek. 20:24-25 Rights taken from us: Is. 5:20, 23, 24b

Each of these passages (about the nation of Israel) paints a pretty clear picture of the condition of our country:

Psalm 106:35-41: "But they mixed among the nations and learned their deeds; they served their idols, which were a snare to them. Yes, they sacrificed their sons and their daughters to demons, and poured out innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and of their daughers, whom they sacrificed to the idols of Canaan, and the land was polluted with blood. Thus they were defiled by their acts and acted like whores with these actions. Therefore the wrath of the lord was kindled against His people, and He abhorred His own inheritance. He gave them into the hand of the nations, and those who hated them ruled over them" (emphasis added).

America has rejected God and shed innocent blood—more than 60 million unborn babies to date, and climbing. It's no coincidence that leaders from the courtroom and the boardroom to the school house and even "god's" house hate our Judeo-Christian foundation of morality and leverage their influence to destroy the product of it—our constitutional system of government. We have rejected God and shed blood—so we've gotten:

Rulers who hate us.

Ezekiel 20:24-25: "Because they had not executed My judgments, but had despised My statutes and had polluted My Sabbaths, and their eyes were after their fathers' idols. Therefore I gave them also statutes that were not good and judgments by which they could not live. And I pronounced them unclean because of their gifts, in that they caused to pass through the fire all who opened the womb, that I might make them desolate in order that they might know that I am the Lord."

The cities across America where abortion clinics are ripping apart children, limb from limb, are the same ones now enacting "SOGI" (sexual orientation and gender identity) laws that target religious liberty. These are "laws through which we cannot live" because these laws are based on subjective standards for people's comfort, which is bad law; rather than objective standards for people's safety, which is good law. Because we have rejected God and shed innocent blood, we've gotten:

Laws that enslave us.

Isaiah 5:20, 23, 24b: "Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who exchange darkness for light and light for darkness; who exchange bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! ... who justify the wicked for a reward, and take away the justice of the righteous from him! ... because they have cast away the law of the Lord of hosts and despised the word of the Holy One of Israel."

As our nation calls evil (sexual immorality) good, it's simply a matter of time before good (moral virtue) becomes evil. As a result, the religious liberty rights of those on the moral right will be taken away. Because we call evil good and good evil, and reject the moral laws of God, we are watching:

Our rights taken from us.

Dr. Elton Trueblood, the former chaplain for Harvard and Stanford Universities in the early 1900s, was once asked what the church in America would look like by the end of the 20th century. His response was prophetic:

"By the year 2000, Christians in America will be a conscious minority, surrounded by an arrogant, militant paganism."

Today, this is our reality.

