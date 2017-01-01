Rick Joyner and Lance Wallnau Stand Together to Give This Word

Lance Wallnau went on a live #RickRants with Rick Joyner. ( Lance Wallnau/Facebook )

Rick Joyner has been blasting truth on social media daily through his prophetic #RickRants, giving insight into the ins and outs of current events.

In a recent episode, he's joined by business consultant Lance Wallnau, who prophesied Donald Trump was like the biblical Cyrus. Together, the two have a word for us.

"I've been percolating on this idea that we have seen this historic move of God in the nation with the election," Wallnau says.

The two prophetic voices are seeing parallels between the election and Hurricane Katrina. When the hurricane struck and the levees broke, the church wasn't ready for the lost reaching out to them. The casinos were. It was a missed opportunity, the two say.

"Here's what's burning in my spirit," Wallnau says. "I'm jumping out of my skin because I'm hearing people say stuff that on one hand, it's anointed, but on the other hand, I hear the datedness of how we think because we all go back to the old paradigm."

Christ is love, but love has an edge, Wallnau says. What does that mean? Watch the video to see.

