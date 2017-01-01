An End-Times Warning for Every Believer

This minister's word changed a young woman's heart who was mad at the church. Her word revealed the longing of every person. ( Aaron Thomas )

We should be alarmed at what we see taking place within the body of Christ these days. Such evil is infiltrating our fellowships. The congregants are so full of themselves and the world, and many pastors are so complacent that they walk around with spiritual blinders on, bending to every whim of society. These social whims are leading people to hell.

But we who refuse to bow to Satan and his evil are part of a mighty remnant surfacing for a short while to do the Lord's business and then meet Him in the air. Our time is so short on this earth. And there are so many people who need to hear the truth about our Messiah. And they not only need to hear but see us living out the kingdom now, with the authority of Christ, the power of the Spirit and the Word in action.

I remember sitting on a plane, and the young woman next to me started to pepper me with questions about my faith when she learned I was an author about faith for the miraculous and ministered around the world. She was full of anger towards followers of Jesus, because of the hypocrisy she saw, and decided to take it out upon me. It was fine, I knew this was a divine appointment of the Lord for this young lady.

As bitter as this young woman was, she burst into tears and said to me, "I have never met a Christian that walked in miracles before." She then changed her tone, and started to ask me questions about the Lord that she never understood, or was never taught before.

This encounter made an impact upon me. It makes me wonder what would happen if more Christians would take a stand for righteousness, and not give in to society's filth, live out the Word as if they actually believed, instead of being spiritual wimps.

I know the time is short, and the only way to protect ourselves from falling for society's evil ways is to stay in the Word, keep our relationship with the Spirit fresh and alive, and put action behind our faith. And if we will do these things we will make an impact while on this earth.

The Spirit of God gave me this poem one night back in 2012 concerning the end times. I share it in the last chapter of Greater Than Magic, but it is just as powerful for today as well.

Stroll a supernatural stride

With the Holy Spirit as your guide

On His wings you will ride

Throughout the earth you will glide

If in His presence you will abide

He will forever be at your side

Because you are fixed on heaven's eyes

To Him your Savior you will arise

Now a warning to those as the end draws nigh

As light and darkness begin to collide

Evil spirits will run and hide

The gates of hell will open wide

And swallow those caught in its wicked lies

I pray you heed the voice of the One on high

Because the clock is ticking by

A way of escape Christ now provides

But only for those who will turn from

their self-righteous pride.

Becky Dvorak is a prophetic healing evangelist and the Destiny Image author of DARE to Believe, Greater Than Magic and The Healing Creed. Visit her at authorbeckydvorak.com.

