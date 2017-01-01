Disgusting Prime Time Television Show Has Children Playing Into the Hands of Jezebel

The cast of 'The Mick' ( Courtesy )

Fox's newest "comedy" series "The Mick" is one of the worst shows 1MM has seen, and that is saying a lot. This vulgar program is far from family-friendly and with a TV-14 DLSV rating, you can be assured this will not be for family viewing. Unfortunately, the name of the show along with the age of the primary cast members may attract young viewers. This irresponsible and tasteless program is inappropriate for any age. The Mick airs during what is traditionally a family hour, and yet Fox promotes the series with a profane Twitter campaign.

The Mick centers on Mackenzie "Mickey" Murphy, an irresponsible, foul-mouthed, alcoholic, pill-head who is forced into raising her rich sister's intolerable kids after the sister flees the country to avoid a federal indictment.

In Tuesday's episode, "The Mess," 13-year-old Chip and his friend Andrew are asked to go somewhere more private with an older girl during the "white trash high school party." The young boys end up naked in a bathtub together as they wait for the girl to get them all drinks.

The content of this unbelievable program includes support for Planned Parenthood, kids getting slapped in the face repeatedly, gagging a child to induce vomiting after swallowing illegal drugs, a young child speaking in an evil demonic voice, the same child covered in nicotine patches instead of Band-Aids, underage drinking, foul language, heavy alcohol consumption and drug use.

The victims of this outrageous program are the young cast members, not to mention any children who view the show. The sexualization and moral corruption of these children is child abuse and child exploitation at its worst. No child should be subjected to a bondage gag, cross dressing and sexual jokes.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.