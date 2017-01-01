Ex-Witch Breaks Down the Power Speaking and Praying in Tongues Holds

Ex-witch Beth Eckert says one of the key ways to defeat the devil when he launches an attack is to speak and pray in tongues.

However, many Christians today do not believe these are active gifts meant for modern use.

"Recently, I've decided to explore more in-depth about what speaking in tongues is versus praying in tongues and what Scripture says about those things, because I've seen so much controversy on the topic of speaking in tongues," Eckert says.

The ex-witch says most of her research comes straight from 1 Corinthians 14, which dictates how and why these gifts should be used.

Watch the video to see more.

