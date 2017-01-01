Why You May Want to Stop Eating at Taco Bell Right Now

Taco Bell ( Mike Mozart/Flickr/CC )

Taco Bell is following a trend in crude commercials. While a few fast food restaurants are cleaning up their ads, Taco Bell decided to air a commercial that includes foul language.

The newest Taco Bell commercial says, "When your morning is (obscenity), just go to Taco Bell."

They should not use the word (obscenity) in a jingle. We all know children repeat what they hear.

Taco Bell's latest ad is irresponsible and offensive.

This inappropriate advertisement is airing during prime time when children are likely watching. It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial.

