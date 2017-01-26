Evangelist Alveda King Praises President Trump for Demanding Media #CoverTheMarch

A scene from the March for Life in earlier years. ( Alveda King/Courtesy )

As we get used to expecting the unexpected, President Trump shines the spotlight on March for Life in DC. At the top of his first 100 days, the "man of the hour" points out that the crowd may be bigger than reported because the media doesn't give much air time to the annual event.

Every year for the last 43, pro-life activists have convened on Washington to march for life in protest for all the babies being aborted in America and around the world. This yearly March for Life gathering occurs each January on or about the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision, Jan. 22, 1973. Ironically, I was born on Jan. 22, 1951. So this "for such a time as this" kairos moment is personal for me in many ways, including my post-abortive testimony.

During previous years, coverage of the March has been sparse to say the least. Historically, it has been unfavorable, casting the participants in a less-than-significant light. Added to the slights is the tendency to underestimate the crowd size, the tens of thousands often gathering in inclement weather.

However, there is a dramatic shift of events this year. In a recent interview with ABC's David Muir, President Donald Trump was asked about last week's Women's March (which received a lot of media coverage). It's important to note that pro-life women were not welcome at that event.

It's actually refreshing to have a president in office who supports the sanctity of life and is willing to speak the truth and call out the media for not doing the same.

From our vantage point, the pro-life movement is not asking the media to choose our side over another. We just want fair and balanced coverage, coverage of the truth.

I'm in DC for prayer services. Please join us, and you can also join the March physically or virtually on live stream on EWTN. Finally, if you can't be there, please pray for all who will be marching for Life!

Alveda King is author of King Rules, founder of Alveda King Ministries, director of African American Outreach for Priests for Life, and spiritual adviser for Restore the Dream 2015.

