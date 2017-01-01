10-Step Plan to Reverse Obama's Curse on America

Those who bless Israel shall be blessed. Those who curse Israel shall be cursed.

"Up until this point, up until Dec. 23, we were being blessed," Michael Snyder says.

When former President Barack Obama abstained from the United Nations two-state solution vote, he cursed America, Snyder says.

But the curse is not irreversible.

Watch the video to see the 10 steps President Donald Trump can take to return America to the land of blessing.

