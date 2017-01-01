New Fox TV Shamelessly Show Promotes Child Abuse

A promotional photo for 'The Mick' ( One Million Moms )

Fox's newest "comedy" series, The Mick, is one of the worst shows 1MM has seen, and that's saying a lot. This vulgar program is far from family-friendly, and with a TV-14 DLSV rating, you can be assured this will not be for family viewing. Unfortunately, the name of the show along with the age of the primary cast members may attract young viewers. This irresponsible and tasteless program is inappropriate for any age. The Mick airs during what is traditionally a family hour, and yet Fox promoted the series with a #kidsare(obscenity) campaign.

The Mick centers on Mackenzie "Mickey" Murphy, an irresponsible, foul-mouthed, alcoholic pill-head who is forced into raising her rich sister's intolerable kids when the sister flees the country to avoid a federal indictment.

The aunt is not the only one with a filthy mouth; the disrespectful, spoiled children are just as bad. During one episode, the viewer is treated to dialogue like "You can smell my (obscenity) when you kiss it goodbye," Mickey's boyfriend telling everyone he meets, "We've been plowing it for 10 years" and a teen character screeching at her grandmother, "You ruined my blouse, you wrinkly (obscenity)!" To which the grandmother replies, "Your blouse was ruined by your inability to fill it out." The teen also praises Planned Parenthood while Mick brags about her use of Planned Parenthood.

The content of this unbelievable program included kids getting slapped in the face repeatedly, underage drinking, foul language, heavy alcohol consumption and drug use.

Mick wants to be the "cool aunt," so she lets her teenage niece have boys over, and when she hears loud banging coming from the niece's room, comments approvingly, "Your sister is getting (obscenity)" before censoring herself in front of her 7-year-old nephew.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=930101623" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=930101623" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Speaking of that 7-year-old nephew, he gets the worst of it in the trailer for the series. What they have him doing is equivalent to child abuse.

"I'm a Transformer!" he declares proudly as Mick fixes the collar on a dress he's put on. "Well ... you're a trans—yeah, sure, close enough."

At the end of the trailer, the gender confusion is compounded when Mick says, "You look really good in that dress, by the way."

The Mick is twisted and warped entertainment. The victims of this outrageous program are the young cast members, not to mention any child who views the show. The sexualization and moral corruption of these children are child abuse and child exploitation at its worst. No child should be subjected to a bondage gag, cross-dressing and sexual jokes.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.