70 Nations to Meet in Paris Will Publicly Commit to Dividing the Land of Israel

A draft of the summary statement that will be released at the conclusion of the 70-nation conference in Paris on Sunday has been leaked. As you will see below, this communique is going to call for the division of the land of Israel, for the establishment of a Palestinian state, for the 1967 borders to serve as the basis for final negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians and for the condemnation of any officials that refuse to support a two-state solution.

Of course this comes on the heels of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, which many believe represented America's greatest betrayal of Israel. Israeli government officials are publicly warning that there is a possibility the principles agreed upon at this conference may form the basis for another Security Council resolution before Jan. 20, and this is something we should all be watching for very closely.

Haaretz exclusively obtained a copy of a draft of the summary statement that will be released following the conference on Sunday, and you can read it for yourself right here. Reportedly, there was a major meeting of diplomats last Friday, and the latest draft reflects feedback that was received from those diplomats during that meeting:

Last Friday, there was a meeting of senior diplomats from the dozens of Western and Arab countries that will attend the conference. The French delegate, Pierre Vimont, presented them with the first draft of the conference's summary communiqué and asked for comments. According to Western diplomats, Vimont said France wants to reach a consensus among the participating states on a balanced statement that would stress the centrality of the two-state solution to the international community, but would take this month's transfer of presidential power in the United States into account.

In many ways, the document closely tracks the language of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334. Here are some of the things that really stood out to me in the draft.

- It makes a clear commitment to "two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security."

- It insists that there must be an end to "the occupation that began in 1967".

- It calls on Israeli and Palestinian leaders to publicly renew their commitment to a two-state solution.

- It also calls on Israeli and Palestinian leaders to publicly renounce any of their officials who do not support a two-state solution.

- It states that the 70 nations gathered in Paris only recognize the June 4, 1967 borders and that the only future changes to those borders they will recognize will come as the result of negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And just like U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, Jerusalem is specifically mentioned. So according to this document, Israel does not own the Wailing Wall, the Temple Mount, a single inch of the West Bank or a single inch of East Jerusalem.

- The summary statement will also call on all countries to clearly distinguish between the state of Israel and territories that would belong to the Palestinians based upon the 1967 borders in all of their dealings.

Needless to say, this is a horribly anti-Israel document, and the Israeli government is already strongly denouncing it.

At this point, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is most alarmed about the possibility that this summary statement could be used as the basis for another U.N. Security Council resolution just a few days later.

By organizing this conference and trying to lead the way in the effort to divide the land of Israel, France is in danger of greatly cursing itself.

Recently, I was asked why God cares so much about Israel. I think a very basic illustration can help us to understand this better.

If you want to enrage any man, just go after his home and his family. This will be true in just about any culture all across the globe.

Similarly, when the rest of the world attempts to divide the land of Israel and hurt the Jewish people, they are going after the family Jesus was born into and the city where He will rule and reign for 1000 years after He returns.

When Jesus was being crucified, Roman soldiers divided up his clothing, a deeply disgraceful act.

But now, just before Jesus returns, the entire globe is trying to divide up both His land and the one city on the entire planet He has identified as His own (Matt. 5:35).

Why are our leaders being so foolish? In the Scriptures, God specifically warns us that in the last days, He will judge the nations for dividing up His land. This is what Joel 3:1-2 says in the Modern English Version...

In those days and at that time, when I restore the fortunes of Judah and Jerusalem, I will gather all the nations, and bring them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat. I will enter into judgment with them there regarding My people and My heritage Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations; they have also divided up My land.

Those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed.

And the 70 nations that are gathering in Paris, France on Sunday are literally in danger of cursing the entire planet.

Let us just pray there will not be another U.N. Security Council resolution following this conference, because that would be absolutely disastrous for Israel, for the United States and for the rest of the globe.

Michael Snyder is the founder and publisher of End Of The American Dream. Michael’s controversial new book about Bible prophecy entitled "The Rapture Verdict" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com.

