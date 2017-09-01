The End-Times Implications of Obama Deploying US Troops to Russian Border

Russia planted in the Middle East and the United States along the Russian border could be part of the Ezekiel 38 prophecy, pastor Carl Gallups says.

To set the stage, Russia has troops in Syria. China is also involved. Turkey wants to be the Islamic caliphate of the world, a rebirth of the Ottoman Empire. And the United Nations is attempting to divide Israel, which is smack-dab in the middle of all this geographically.

"It seems like the Obama administration is provoking, literally poking the bear," Revelation in the News host Zach Drew says. "I mean, come on."

Watch the video to see how all this could fit into end-times prophecy.

