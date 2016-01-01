The Effect Words Have on Your Eating Habits

Make no mistake about it--the devil wants you to be overweight. ( Flickr )

"The devil wants you fat!" When I read these words, they pierced my heart.

These words were a jolt to my mind. It became very real to me in that moment what was going on in my life. I hate the devil, and the last thing I wanted was to please him.

The Holy Spirit brought to my remembrance John 10:10, "The thief does not come, except to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly."

For years I had struggled with the roller-coaster ride of weight issues, fighting all the emotional ups and downs that go with this battle. There is much information today on obesity, but as a nation, we get fatter and fatter. Information shows us the need for change, but transformation gives us a desire to change. The power to change comes from the One who created us.

In this moment, when I saw the words, "The devil wants you fat," I had an immediate, burning desire in my heart to change. It was a moment that brought repentance and an awareness that I was responsible and accountable for the way I had cared for my body.

Once I surrendered my food addiction to the Lord, He gave me a battle plan that worked from the inside out and took 88 pounds from my body. Yes, I said "addiction." I did not realize until that moment that I was addicted to food. I had seen members in my family with addiction to alcohol and drugs, but it had not occurred to me that I was addicted to food, and the enemy was using this to destroy my health and well-being. Unlike alcohol and drugs, we must have food to survive. It is what the enemy used in the Garden to tempt Eve, so why should we be surprised that he is still using the temptation of our hunger for his benefit to steal, kill and destroy?

The enemy also tempted Jesus with food. Jesus had been fasting, and when He came off the fast, He was hungry. Satan tempted Him saying, "If You are the Son of God, command this stone to become bread" (Luke 4:3). Jesus answered him saying, "It is written, 'Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word of God.'" (Luke 4:4b). Job 23:12b says, "I have esteemed the words of His mouth more than my necessary food."

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=912216060" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=912216060" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

"For the word of God alive and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, of joints and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intents of the heart" (Heb. 4:12). The Word has the power to bring deliverance to you and cut asunder the thick cords of the enemy. When you study the Word, receive a revelation of the Word and speak the Word, the enemy and his temptations have no power over you!

The food industry also knows how they can cause us to become addicted to food cravings. The Holy Spirit led me to study nutrition. I became aware how certain foods affected my body. I strongly urge you to study how chemicals that have been added to foods to stimulate our taste buds, strip their nutritional value and cause cravings that demand our attention.

Dan. 10:19b says, "When he spoke to me, I was strengthened and said, 'Let my lord speak, for you have strengthened me.'" I needed strength! I had a word from the Lord, but I knew this battle was not in the physical world but a spiritual battle against the principalities and powers of the world.

As I began this journey, the Lord spoke several different words that gave me strength to face the battle. One of those words was, "When you get a revelation of the purpose of your body, you will not abuse it." I immediately remembered 1 Cor. 6:19: "What? Do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God, and that you are not your own?"

"Understanding is a wellspring of life to him who has it ..." (Prov. 16:22). Understanding gives us wisdom and strength to walk in obedience to the Word of God. Obedience is the key; weight loss is a side benefit! He has prepared a table before us in the presence of our enemies. Taste and see that the Lord is good! (Ps. 23, 34:8).

Joyce Tilney is the founder of Women of God Ministries, teaching women today from women of yesterday. She is the author of Why Diets Don't Work—Food Is Not the Problem! A workbook is available for personal or group study. Visit her website: whydiets.com and wogministries to learn more about her ministry.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.