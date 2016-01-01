YEAR IN REVIEW: Why You May Want to Stop Drinking Starbucks Coffee Right Now

Just days before Planned Parenthood's 100th anniversary, a conservative corporate watchdog has released an updated list of companies that fund America's largest abortion provider. ( Reuters )

Editor's Note: 2016 was a big year in the church—and in the world. This week we're looking at some of the biggest stories of the year, selected based on feedback from our readers. Thanks for reading Charisma News this year and stay tuned as we continue expanding our coverage in 2017 to include more spiritual insights on the stories that matter most to you.



This article was published October 17th.

Just days before Planned Parenthood's 100th anniversary, a conservative corporate watchdog released an updated list of companies that fund America's largest abortion provider.

Last year, 2ndVote made headlines in conservative news for revealing Planned Parenthood's corporate donors after undercover videos exposed the abortion giant's harvesting of aborted baby parts. 2ndVote updated that list, which includes names like Nike and Starbucks, last week in time for Planned Parenthood's big anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 16.

It's unlikely that the liberal media—which boast strong ties to Planned Parenthood and have been instructed to cover for Planned Parenthood—will publicize the funding of the controversial abortion giant. (Although they have published lists targeting supposedly "anti-gay" companies like Chick-fil-A.)

In addition to 37 companies that directly fund Planned Parenthood, 2ndVote lists 200 companies that "have supported third-party groups that fund Planned Parenthood." Those companies include CBS and NBC Universal.

Corporate donors make a difference. Planned Parenthood receives $1.3 billion in yearly revenue, and of that, "over 25 percent comes from private donations, including corporate contributions," according to 2ndVote. (Never mind the $553.7 million from the government.)

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1955033329" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1955033329" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Here are the 37 companies that directly fund Planned Parenthood:

Adobe American Express Avon Bank of America Bath & Body Works Ben & Jerry's Boeing Clorox Converse Deutsche Bank Dockers Energizer Expedia ExxonMobil Fannie Mae Groupon Intuit Johnson & Johnson La Senza Levi Strauss Liberty Mutual Macy's March of Dimes Microsoft Morgan Stanley Nike Oracle PepsiCo Pfizer Progressive Insurance Starbucks Susan G. Komen Tostitos Unilever United Way Verizon Wells Fargo

Since last summer, two companies are no longer listed: American Cancer Society and AT&T. Boeing was added to the list.

2ndVote, a self-described "conservative watchdog for corporate activism" launched in 2013, aims to "expose the corporate influence on major policy decisions" in order to "turn the tide on the attacks on conservative values and principles."

Executive Director Lance Wray told MRC Culture that his organization "researches and publishes only hard and reliable data."

"It scours over public records, official corporate reports, and other indicia of corporate sponsorships and public endorsements to which 2ndVote cites within its findings," he added, and also pointed to tax returns and information found on corporate websites.

This article originally appeared on newsbusters.org.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.