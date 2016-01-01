YEAR IN REVIEW: 3 More Sure Signs Witchcraft Is Attacking You

Do any of these symptoms apply to you? ( Flickr )

Editor's Note: 2016 was a big year in the church—and in the world. This week we're looking at some of the biggest stories of the year, selected based on feedback from our readers. Thanks for reading Charisma News this year and stay tuned as we continue expanding our coverage in 2017 to include more spiritual insights on the stories that matter most to you.



This article was published October 17th.

Earlier this month, I went through a massive witchcraft attack. My mind was clouded. My eyes were burning. My body was worn out. People were attacking me with unfounded accusations. I had a low-grade headache that lasted for days.

I've literally written a book on witchcraft and I did everything I knew to do. In the end, all I could do was stand. I recently heard that the late prophet Bob Jones once said that weeping breaks witchcraft. That's something I intend to study, but one thing I know by experience is that the anointing breaks the yoke. The witchcraft finally broke at our miracle service at Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale.

As I said in last week's column—"5 Clear Signs Witchcraft Is Attacking You Right Now"—I believe witchcraft is one of the powers in the hierarchy of demons Paul listed in Ephesians 6:12. Just as the Holy Spirit is the power of God, witchcraft is a power of the enemy.

Witchcraft attacks often start with imaginations. Witchcraft plants seeds of deception through imaginations. These voices tell you things like "What's the use?", "Nothing will ever change," "I can't do anything right," and "I don't feel like going to church. I want to be alone." With that said, here are three more signs you are under a witchcraft attack right now.

JOIN JENNIFER ON FACEBOOK FOR SPIRITUAL COMMENTARY AND ENCOURAGEMENT. CLICK HERE.

1. Angry and frustrated. When witchcraft attacks, you may feel angry and frustrated. You feel like people and things are standing in your way. You may get mad at yourself, mad at the devil or even mad at God. You're sick and tired of your circumstances, but what you don't realize is that the enemy is magnifying your circumstances with distorted mirrors and smoke that clouds reality. When this happens, just keep acknowledging the Lord. He will make your paths straight (Prov. 3:6).

2. Sickness, aches and pains. I've told you before that when witchcraft attacks me, my eyes burn. Sometimes my chest gets tight and I get dizzy. One of my intercessors gets terrible back pain when witchcraft manifests in her life. Another of my friends sees old stroke symptoms return. Sickness is not from God. We have authority over it, but many times we like to grumble and complain and confess how bad off we are, which only strengthens the enemy's grip on us. The devil brings what Jonah 2:8 calls "lying vanities" against you to make you think something is wrong so you'll confess it out of your mouth and open the door for it to settle.

3. Just plain worn out. If you've slept eight hours, had a tall cup of coffee and you still feel like you've been run over by a truck, witchcraft could be attacking you. This is one of the ways witchcraft comes after me. I've learned not to give in by laying down for a nap that turns into four or five hours of witchcraft-induced sleep. If you are eating well, sleeping well, exercising well and living well—and if you are generally healthy—you shouldn't feel like you're walking through quicksand. This could be a witchcraft attack.

8 Questions to Ask Yourself Right Now

I am not one to beat the air (1 Cor. 9:26). I don't presume to know what spirit may be attacking me by comparing symptoms to a checklist. Articles like these are meant to prime the pump of information that could spark a revelation. Ultimately, we need Holy Spirit discernment to be absolutely sure we're waging warfare against the right demon. The last thing we want to do is provoke another spirit to join forces with the real culprit. We need to put the discernment back into spiritual warfare.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1025283223" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1025283223" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

In my experience, though, there are some practical questions you can ask yourself to help you discern a witchcraft attack:

1. Are you on an emotional roller coaster, rushing from anger to sadness to confusion? You could be under a witchcraft attack.

2. Are you so overwhelmed with your circumstances that you just want to call in sick, stay in bed and feel sorry for yourself? You could be under a witchcraft attack.

3. Do you feel like nobody can possibly understand what you are going through and that nobody even cares anyway? You could be under a witchcraft attack.

4. Do you feel like everything you do is wrong, that nobody appreciates you anyway? You could be under a witchcraft attack.

5. Are you getting offended with people, are you touchy and fretting over what people are doing or saying? You could be under a witchcraft attack.

6. Are people rising up against you with false accusations and angry outbursts without any apparent justification? You could be under a witchcraft attack.

7. Are you reasoning out your life to the point of fear or confusion? You could be under a witchcraft attack.

Before I understood the power of witchcraft, I could answer yes to those questions when I was under attack. Witchcraft doesn't hit me that way anymore. In fact, I've learned to take authority over it, cast down imaginations, be slow to speak and maintain my joy despite the exhaustion, low-grade headaches and burning eyes.

When that doesn't work, I've learned that when I've done all I can do, to stand. I've learned to open my mouth and ask others to fight with me because one can put 1,000 to flight and two can put 10,000 to flight. And I've learned to get into the presence of God and pray in the Spirit. If we submit ourselves to God and resist witchcraft, it will eventually flee. Remember, when you've done all you can do, stand. Just keep standing.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

Did you like this article? You'll enjoy Jennifer LeClaire's book, The Spiritual Warrior's Guide to Defeating Jezebel

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.