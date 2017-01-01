Have You Fallen Prey to the Deception of the American Dream?

The idealism of the American dream so permeates society that the average American is latched to metaphorical debtors' chains.

This is the result of direct abuse of biblical financial wisdom, Michael Snyder says. Rather than learning to be content and an honest steward of resources, Americans embraced a credit-card lifestyle so they could live like millionaires.

But Snyder warns a day of reckoning is coming.

Watch the video to see what will happen.

