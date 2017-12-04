'Bible Answer Man' Hank Hanegraaff Leaves Evangelical Church

Bible Answer Man Hank Hanegraaff ( Facebook/Bible Answer Man )

Hank Hanegraaff left the evangelical stream in favor of the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Hanegraaff, who hosts the Bible Answer Man radio show, was confirmed into the church Sunday.

"I am now a member of an Orthodox church, but nothing has changed in my faith," Hanegraaff said during his radio program. "I have been attending an Orthodox church for a long time—for over two years, really, as a result of what happened when I went to China many years ago."

Eastern Orthodoxy is one of the three major doctrinal and jurisdictional groups of Christianity characterized by its continuity with the apostolic church, its liturgy and its territorial churches. Most members live mainly in the Balkans, the Middle East, and former Soviet countries, according to the Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Though some listeners accuse Hanegraaff of heresy, but he says his Chrismation is just a further deepening of his faith.

"In the present, just as the Eastern Orthodox Church has been impacted by our ministry, I've been impacted by Eastern Orthodox people who have a very keen sense of church history and have absolute fidelity to the essentials of the historic Christian faith. And so, this is all part of championing mere Christianity and learning," Hanegraaff said.

