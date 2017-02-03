Franklin Graham: Walt Disney Would Be Shocked at What's Happened to His Company

Josh Gad plays LeFou, Disney's first openly gay character, in 'Beauty and The Beast' ( REUTERS/Neil Hall )

Disney's new live-action Beauty and the Beast will feature the brand's first openly gay character, LeFou, who reportedly has an "exclusively gay moment" in the film.

The pro-LGBT announcement followed Disney XD, a property of the company, airing a same-sex kiss.

The move upsets conservative Christians—including Franklin Graham—who often admire Disney for their relatively family-friendly values.

"Disney has aired a cartoon with same-sex couples kissing. It has also been announced that their new movie Beauty and the Beast will feature a gay character in an attempt to normalize this lifestyle," Graham says.

"They're trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts of your children—watch out! Disney has the right to make their cartoons, it's a free country. But as Christians, we also have the right not to support their company. I hope Christians everywhere will say no to Disney. I met Walt Disney when I was a young boy—he was very gracious to me, my father Billy Graham and my younger brother when we visited. He would be shocked at what has happened to the company that he started," Graham continued.

Secular Disney fans have advocated the typically conservative brand include more LGBT-friendly plotlines with campaigns such as #GiveElsaAGirlfriend and #GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend.

The evangelist gave a call to action, asking for those offended by the LGBT push to let Disney know how they feel.

