Rapper Speaks Out: We Must Smash the Dangerous Porn Illusion

People of all ages should understand the poisonous effects of pornography, a Scottish rapper has warned.

Darren 'Loki' McGarvey said pornography can "fundamentally deform our conception of human intimacy" and that access should be severely restricted.

He made the comments in The Scotsman newspaper where he admitted struggling with pornography for 10 years, saying he has often tried to cut down.

Addiction

The rapper explained that like other addictions, pornography requires "higher, more intense doses" over time and is followed by "inevitable remorse."

He said that the explicit images have the potential to "distort the way we think about sex" and make real human intimacy seem "unnatural."

"For many people, pornography is toxic and we, as a society, need to start being more open about it."

He said that negative effects of the explicit material are felt more widely than just those watching it, with women often learning from "porn-addicted" men that sex is valued on performance.

Toxic

For children, McGarvey said, hard-core pornography should not be freely available but behind a "toxicity-warning" and then an "insurmountable paywall."

The idea, he said, that sexual gratification could be found for free without any consequences is a "dangerous illusion, peddled by the porn industry, which needs to be smashed."

In a stark warning McGarvey concluded that pornography "creates, in many, a ferocious compulsion which can fundamentally deform our conception of human intimacy.

"It's time we started treating this sensitive subject with the seriousness it demands."

Freed

Last year, a Christian wrote about how God had freed him from sexual sin.

Tabor Laughlin, the president of a missionary organization in China, said that he discovered pornography as an adolescent.

He said: "My struggle intensified in middle and high school when my mom's health faltered. I turned to the empty promises of pornography to try to fill me up and help me cope."

But he later confessed what he was doing to Christian friends and is now "incredibly thankful to God for his mercy" in freeing him from the addiction.

