WATCH: Denzel Washington Reveals the Prophetic Vision That Impacted His Life

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Denzel Washington may now be one of Hollywood's most hallowed names, but it's not fame and fortune that drives him.

It's God. And a prophetic vision He gave a woman more than 42 years ago.

Washington, whose new film Fences is racking up accolades, shared the details in a new interview with Access Hollywood.

"It was March 27, 1975, and I started acting four months later, and she said, 'You know, young man, you are gonna travel the world and speak or preach to millions of people,'" Washington recalls. "She said that and then she wrote 'prophecy'; she couldn't even spell it well. And then, my mother wrote, 'preacher.' And then I wrote my name. It was on a blue envelope; I still have it."

Watch the video to see more.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.