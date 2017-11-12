Prophetic? These Are the Bible Verses That Were About to Be Read Just Before Gunman Stormed Texas Church Last Week

People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack last week, as the church was opened to the public as a memorial to those killed. ( REUTERS/Rick Wilking )

Among the sobering elements included in the newfound memorial inside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, is a Bible that is open to Psalms 149 and 150 as well as the first three chapters of Proverbs.

And that's not the only scriptural presence inside the house of worship after the community came together to transform it into a memorial to the 26 people who were killed inside on November 5.

Text from Psalm 100 is also reportedly posted on the wall at the front of the church, as this was the Scripture that was going to be read when the shooting started, Fox News reported.

