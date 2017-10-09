button
How the Solar Eclipse, Hurricanes and Lou Engle Fulfill a 1998 Prophetic Word

Larry Titus believes God has a plan behind the solar eclipse, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and an upcoming Lou Engle event. These elements tie back to 1998 Richard Humphries prophetic word foretelling latter rain. Titus explains all in this video from TheCall.

