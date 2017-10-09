How the Solar Eclipse, Hurricanes and Lou Engle Fulfill a 1998 Prophetic Word

Larry Titus believes God has a plan behind the solar eclipse, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and an upcoming Lou Engle event. These elements tie back to 1998 Richard Humphries prophetic word foretelling latter rain. Titus explains all in this video from TheCall.

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction