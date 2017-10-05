Matthew 24 Fallout? Media Educating Masses in Case of Massive Attack

Kim Jong Un attends a party meeting in North Korea. ( Reuters )

Jesus prophesied wars and rumors of wars ahead of the time of "great sorrows," as described in Matthew 24.

As North Korea dominates headlines about nuclear wars and threats on the world as we know it, it's hard to not see the prophetic parallels.

The potential for violence is so severe that media channels are educating the masses of what to do in an attack.

