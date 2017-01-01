Franklin Graham Issues Urgent Call to Prayer After Radical Islamic Threat

Evangelist Franklin Graham at the National Prayer Breakfast. ( Courtesy )

Evangelist Franklin Graham issued an urgent call to prayer for our brothers and sisters in Egypt.

Coptic Christians, one of the oldest branches of Christianity, are under attack. The Islamic State issued a video warning recently threatening to wipe them out completely.

"Christians are being killed for their faith around the world. Here's what's happening in Egypt," Graham begins his call to prayer.

"The Islamic State stormed into the home of a plumber and shot him to death in front of his wife and children on Thursday. A few days ago, a teacher was shot to death by masked gunmen. One man was beheaded and another set on fire. All in the name of Islam. In a video earlier this week, the Islamic State vowed to step up attacks against the Coptic Christian minority, describing them as infidels. Hundreds have fled their homes for safety. One Coptic resident said, 'I'm not going to wait for death.' ISIS wants to exterminate them—wipe them out—because they bear the name of Christ," Graham continued.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association will hold the World Summit in Defense of Persecution this May to pray for members of the body of Christ who are suffering at the hands of the world.

As the day approaches, Graham asks for us to "Pray for the church in Egypt and throughout the Muslim world as they are being slaughtered mercilessly in many places. And share this with others who will pray!"

