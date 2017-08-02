Do Iran's Nuclear Threats Fulfill Revelation's Gog and Magog Prophecy?

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani gestures as he speaks during a ceremony. ( President.ir/Handout via REUTERS )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

As U.S. President Donald Trump discusses dismantling his predecessor's Iranian nuclear deal, some end-times scholars speculate it could be part of the Gog and Magog prophecies.

First mentioned in Ezekiel 38, the prophecy has today's scholars speculating Gog and Magog could be countries like China, Russia, Syria and Turkey.

Breaking Israel News reports the Gog and Magog prophecy is traditionally interpreted to be a short war, possibly as concise as 12 minutes. With today's nuclear technology, 12 minutes may be plenty of time.

However, some end-times scholars are skeptical of a nuclear-only option fulfilling Gog and Magog.

"I don't see how a war, even one fought with nuclear missiles, could be completed in 12 minutes in a natural manner," scholar and author Rabbi Pinchas Winston tells Breaking Israel News. "For the 12-minute prophecy to come about, something entirely unforeseen has to happen."

With Iran's recent missile threat to Israel and the United States, some reports speculate the Middle Eastern nation will fulfill the prophecy reiterated in Revelation.

"The U.S. Army's fifth fleet has occupied a part of Bahrain, and the enemy's farthest military base is in the Indian Ocean, but these points are all within the range of Iran's missile systems, and they will be razed to the ground if the enemy makes a mistake," Mojtaba Zonour, a former adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader's Representative at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, said. "And only 7 minutes is needed for the Iranian missile to hit Tel Aviv."

Iran has notably threatened to wipe Israel of the globe.

According to Revelation 20:7-10,

When the thousand years are ended, Satan will be set free from his prison and will go out to deceive the nations which are in the four corners of the earth, Gog and Magog, to gather them for battle. Their number is like the sand of the sea. They traveled the breadth of the earth and surrounded the camp of the saints and the beloved city. But fire came down from God out of heaven and devoured them. The devil, who deceived them, was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone where the beast and the false prophet were. They will be tormented day and night forever and ever.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.