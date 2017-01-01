Pastor Imprisoned for Prophesying Death of President

A pastor was imprisoned after he said God told him the president would die this year. ( Tiago Pinheiro/Flickr/CC )

The Zimbabwe government imprisoned a pastor after he said God told him President Robert Mugabe would die this year.

Pastor Patrick Mugadza's lawyer, Gift Mtisi, told the BBC he was relaying a "message from God. Police would have to prove that God didn't say it."

Mugadza reportedly prophesied the dictator would die on Oct. 17, 2017.

"He's admitting to the facts. He says he didn't lie—that's a message from God. Police will have to prove God didn't say it," the lawyer said.

Mugabe already surpassed the average Zimbabwean life expectancy by more than 30 years.

According to The New York Times, "Life expectancy in Zimbabwe under President Robert Mugabe fell from 62 years in 1990 to 36 in 2006. And, as described in a recent report by Physicians for Human Rights, this man-made catastrophe has only gotten worse in the last two years. To end their agony, Zimbabweans need new leadership."

Mugabe joked he died last year, but was resurrected.

"Yes, I was dead, it's true I was dead. I resurrected as I always do. Once I get back to my country I am real," Mugabe reportedly said in September.

