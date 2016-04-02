YEAR IN REVIEW: Pool Where Jesus Healed a Blind Man Discovered, Proves Gospel of John Is True

The Pool of Siloam is proof the Gospel of John is true. ( YouTube )

Archaeological evidence now proves the Gospel of John is true.

Though discovered more than a decade ago, the pool of Siloam continues to make headlines, most recently in an analysis by author and speaker Eric Metaxas.

In John 9, Jesus spat in the dirt, rubbed the mud on a blind man's eyes and then commanded him to go wash in the Pool of Siloam.

Workers stumbled upon this very pool in 2005 while repairing sewage pipes.

"Scholars have said that there wasn't a Pool of Siloam and that John was using a religious conceit" to illustrate a point, New Testament scholar James H. Charlesworth told the Los Angeles Times. "Now we have found the Pool of Siloam ... exactly where John said it was."

The site of Jesus' miracle is just one of many in archaeological discoveries verifying the authenticity of the Bible.

The news isn't so much in the discovery, but in what the site stands for, Metaxas says.

"The point is that it's become increasingly clear that the default scholarly position of disbelieving the Bible because it is the Bible is untenable," Metaxas writes. "Of course, Christians should already know that. But it's still gratifying to see that other people are able to see it, as well. Even if they have to go to the Pool of Siloam to do it."

