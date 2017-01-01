'Voice' Worship Leader Snags Finale Spot With Spirit-Filled Praise

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Chris Blue, a worship leader from Knoxville, snagged a spot on The Voice's finale with the incredible praise song, "Take Me to the King."

"Big thanks goes to God @aliciakeys @NBCTheVoice and YOU!!Yes YOU!!!!" Blue tweeted after he found out he made it to the final four.

Blue, a member of Team Alicia, wowed the in-studio audience and viewers alike.

"Paying tribute to his church that holds viewing parties for him each week, Chris went deep into his gospel roots for this powerful song about faith and overcoming personal struggles. He stayed in his lower register through the first half of the song, holding his composure until he finally couldn't hold it in anymore and began losing all bodily control like we've become used to seeing from him. While it wasn't the most perfect vocal he's given this season, it was perhaps the most genuine and emotional. The audience in the studio reacted with the longest, most energized ovation of the night," writer Denton Davidson says.

Watch the video to see for yourself!

