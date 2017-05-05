Satanic Temple Desecrates Veterans' Memorial With Occult Monument

The Satanic Temple is set to erect an occult monument at a veterans' memorial in Minnesota. ( Public Domain )

The Satanic Temple is set to erect an occult monument at a veterans' memorial in Minnesota.

The black steel cube sided with pentagrams will stand opposite a statue of a soldier praying over a cross-marked grave. The installation will likely occur in June.

The memorial space in Belle Plaine is a public space utilized as a limited time open forum. Any sculpture or art that honors veterans is permitted, provided the group or artist applies through the city.

"The Belle Plaine city council was professional and respectful at all times. They adopted a clear set of guidelines which they adhered to. There was no push-back," Satanic temple founder Lucien Greaves explained.

Despite the city's approval, the community pushed back against the installation.

"These soldiers fought for our country, and you are going to put a satanic thing next to it," community member Jessica Ellman says. "It's like you are mocking them. I'm not a fan"

