A Prophetic Word for the National Day of Prayer: It's Time to Stand in the Flame of Christ

As the nation unites in prayer today, evangelist Nick Hall says it's time to stand in the revival fire and spread it across the country.

"This is a revival generation," Hall says. "God is going to multiply and raise up young men and women who will be the forerunners in this movement. They'll go from campus to campus, [and it's the start of] another Jesus People movement type of day."

Step One is the National Day of Prayer.

The first Thursday in May is designated as the National Day of Prayer. Hall sees it as a chance for Millennials, Gen-Xers, Boomers and more to come together with one voice and cry out to the Father.

The National Day of Prayer (NDP) was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, according to the NDP website.

Sixty-five years later, men and women of God are lifting up their hearts in unity as they pray together according to Scripture.

Hall, a passionate voice for faith among millennials, says these 20-and-30-somethings hold a catalytic element that bring about Holy Spirit-inspired change.

"Anything can happen," Hall says. "When individuals sit, when we pray, when many are people praying, people are healed, God grants vision. My hope and prayer for events and gathering like this is that there are so many of the right ingredients, [like the] lifting up of God's Word, passionate worship. [With these] ingredients, we know the Holy Spirit moves and speaks and gives freedom from addictions, restores marriages and grants calling on people's lives."

Though Paul tells us to pray without ceasing, Hall believes there is power in generations of voices coming together at once to pray for the nation.

"[There's] something unique when days or events are set aside and bring more people together," Hall says. "The National Day of Prayer is something big and hopefully can drive people who don't pray as much to promote discipline of prayer. It's powerful when believers gather. Even though not everyone worships like me, not everyone prays like me, a beautiful thing, a powerful thing happens. You can't do that in daily quiet times or weekly church services."

Though millennials may not fill the pews, they fill the streets to chant against injustices.

Eschatology expert Joel Richardson says the increasing violence in the United States is fueled by a spirit of rage.

Televangelist Jim Bakker says it's the spirit of leviathan twisting the news and confusing media consumers.

Although Hall sees the spiritual warfare evident in these situations, he believes prayer, particularly cross-generational prayer all at once, can be a catalyst for revival.

"What we're seeing [in the Twin Cities, where Hall lives] is the church come together across all lines, coming together in prayer, lifting up Christ and believe He is the healer and the answer. [Today] is a key part of that standing in that flame, unleashing movement into streets, schools and every corner of culture."

Changing our country, Hall says, is as simple as standing together in prayer.

