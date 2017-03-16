Pastor Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Own Church Member

Pastor Herb Valero was allegedly stabbed to death by a church member. ( Victory Outreach International/Facebook )

A parishioner allegedly stabbed his pastor to death this week, according to reports.

Pastor Herbert "Herb" Valero was reportedly at his home church member Servando Ayala Silva stopped by and asked Valero to pray with him.

Valero reportedly stepped out with Silva, then ran back inside a few minutes later holding his neck, saying Silva stabbed him. Valero later died from his wounds.

"What started off as what seems to have been a peaceful meeting, for some reason it went south," Commander Stanley Cooper of the Salinas, California Police Department said.

Valero founded Victory Outreach International in Salinas, one of 700 Victory Outreach churches.

"Pastor Herb ... has spent his life committed to reaching people with the message of hope and love of Jesus Christ. He traveled internationally with the same message of hope to reach the lives of people who were affected by drug addiction and gang violence," the organization said in a statement.

Valero served as regional pastor and oversaw several churches and mentored pastors. He established Special Service Homes for men and women and worked alongside local pastors to pray for the city.

He partnered with local city officials to develop strategies for gang intervention to end gang violence. Valero also participated in the mayor's faith-based gatherings.

"Three decades later, his legacy of family and ministry has left a path for people to change their lives," Victory International said.

Please pray for the Valero family during this time.

