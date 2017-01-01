11 Reasons the Bible Is Absolutely True

Composed of 11 scenes, the sprawling exhibit takes up a large section of the bow end of the ark's third deck. The realistic and cutting-edge art style highlights important questions many young people encounter and provides real answers for a cynical world. ( Courtesy )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

A ribbon cutting has been scheduled to open the newest and one of the largest exhibits at the Ark Encounter, "Why the Bible is True." With exceptional artwork, this 2,500-square-foot display takes visitors into the pages of a graphic novel as they follow three college students who explore questions about the truth of the Bible and are given answers to questions like: Why is there death and suffering in this world?

Composed of 11 scenes, the sprawling exhibit takes up a large section of the bow end of the ark's third deck. The realistic and cutting-edge art style highlights important questions many young people encounter and provides real answers for a cynical world.

Ken Ham, president and founder of Answers in Genesis (AiG), a biblical apologetics ministry operating both the Ark Encounter and the nearby Creation Museum, will host the ribbon cutting, as well as feature it on Facebook Live. Joining him will be AiG co-founders Mike Zovath and Mark Looy.

"The gospel will be presented clearly and tastefully in this exceptional exhibit, and in a way that's understandable to our secularized culture," Ham said of the new exhibit. "We've never hidden the fact at AiG that our main purpose as a ministry is to present the truth of God's Word. Of course, we are not forcing it on guests. AiG just presents the clear gospel message."

The Ark Encounter has continued to see strong attendance since its grand opening this past July, including 3,000 guests last Saturday in the off season. The 510-foot-long Ark, located off I-75 at exit 154 in Williamstown, will expand opening hours for spring and summer seasons, remaining open until 7 p.m. through May 31, and until 9 p.m. through Aug. 31. Additional park expansions will be announced later this spring.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.