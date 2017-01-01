Charisma House Makes Transition in Sales Department

Ken Peckett ( Courtesy )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Charisma House Book Group announces the promotion of industry veteran Ken Peckett to serve as the new executive director of sales.



Peckett was formerly Director of CBA and International Sales in the Sales and Marketing Department at Charisma House and has now accepted the promotion to manage all major sales accounts.



"I am honored to have the opportunity to represent one of the leading Christian publishers and work with such a great team to expand God's kingdom," Peckett said. "While the industry is changing at a rapid pace, I am convinced that we will have the creative ideas needed to thrive in the new paradigm, and I am excited to see where God leads us."



Peckett's career in the industry spans various paths, including his role as director of sales and marketing for 10 years at Influence Resources/My Healthy Church, the publishing and distribution arm of the Assemblies of God (AG). He led the reintroduction of Gospel Publishing House (GPH) and AG materials into trade and international markets, supported the launch of My Healthy Church and Influence Resources and partnered with publishers, denominations and distributors to help bring strong, spirit-empowered resources to the local church.



He was also owner of KGP Enterprises, a firm that provided resources to the local church, consulting and publishing services to independent authors, churches and denominations.



"We are thrilled to make this very important transition in our sales strategy," said Marcos Perez, publisher and executive vice president of Charisma House. "This is a tactical step in our growth as a publishing house, and I believe Ken possesses both the leadership skills and market expertise to be successful in this new role."



Peckett's promotion coincides with several significant transitions within Charisma House, including the resignation of Tessie DeVore from her position as executive vice president and publisher to serve as president of the new nonprofit Lumo Project and the simultaneous promotion of Marcos Perez to assume DeVore's previous role.



Charisma House has published 13 New York Times best-sellers, including The Book of Mysteries, The Harbinger and The Mystery of the Shemitah by Jonathan Cahn; Fasting by Jentezen Franklin; 23 Minutes in Hell by Bill Wiese and The Seven Pillars of Health by Don Colbert, MD.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.