Toymakers Attempt to Normalize Perversion With Transgender Doll Modeled After Teen

Transgender teen Jazz Jennings in doll form. ( Jazz Jennings/Instagram )

One toy maker is ready to market a transgender teen to schoolchildren with a new doll.

Tonner created the first "transgender" doll on the market in the likeness of transgender teen Jazz Jennings, star of the TLC Show I am Jazz.

"It will be available in July, and I hope that it can place transgender people in a positive light by showing that we are just like all other people (heart emoji). For those asking: the doll is considered to be the first 'transgender' doll because it's based on an individual who is trans. Of course it is still just a regular girl doll because that's exactly what I am: a regular girl! (heart emoji)," Jennings posted to Instagram.

The mainstream media continues to push transgender people into the spotlight. National Geographic and Katie Couric recently did a special on the gender revolution, featuring transgender child Avery Jackson.

According to a recent survey, there are only 1.4 million people in the United States who identify as transgender, which is about .06 of the entire population.

