1.5 Million Christians Vow Not to Spend a Penny at This Retailer

Target may be hoping shoppers will forget about its unsafe and controversial restroom and fitting room policy, but so far, it's not working.

Earlier this month, analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Target to a "sell" from "neutral," according to Investor's Business Daily. The downgrade came soon after the retailer lowered earnings guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016, which ended yesterday, blaming weak holiday sales.

While some retailers in general have seen sagging sales, Target is experiencing its lowest stock price in two years, closing at just over 64 on Monday. And the American Family Association (AFA) says the more than 1.4 million shoppers who have signed its #BoycottTarget pledge since April are making a real difference.

"Target executives and marketing leaders thought the announcement of a misguided and potentially dangerous restroom and fitting room policy would make them the darling of the liberal and politically correct shopping world," said AFA President Tim Wildmon. "But in reality, the retailer alienated a huge number of families, with nearly 1.5 million people signing the #BoycottTarget pledge. Now, Target isn't growing at all, but instead, falling short in many areas. The American Family Association will continue our boycott efforts just as strong in 2017, holding firm to our conviction that men have no place in women's restrooms and dressing rooms at Target—or anywhere else."

AFA will again hand-deliver pledge signatures to Target headquarters once the number hits the 1.5 million mark—and that's not far off. AFA's #BoycottTarget pledge was just under 1,450,000 as today. In May, AFA delivered the first million pledges to Minneapolis.

Despite many frightening instances, Target has not budged on its policy other than to state that family restrooms would be installed into stores not already equipped with them. But women's restrooms and fitting rooms at Target still have an open door to potential predators, putting women and children at risk.

"As AFA has stated many times, our worries do not stem from fear of the transgender community," Wildmon added, "but rather, from both the real and potential threat that predators and voyeurs, or anyone with evil intentions, would take advantage of the Target bathroom policy to harm women and children—and there are plenty of incidents to show that they have."

For those who want to urge Target to protect the safety of women and children, AFA is suggesting several ways to take action:

Sign the #BoycottTarget pledge. Encourage family and friends to sign it, too.

Voice concerns on Target's Facebook page.

Call Target to politely let its executives know you've signed the #BoycottTarget pledge—Guest Relations, (800) 440-0680, option 1, then 1 again.

Share the boycott information on social media and be sure to use #BoycottTarget. This will be one of the most effective ways to build the signatures to 1.5 million and beyond.

