Tornado's Wrath Crushes Christian University, But Bible Survives

Tornadoes flung these cars into each other at William Carey University in Mississippi. ( William Carey University/Courtesy )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

A Mississippi Christian university that was hit hard by the devastating tornadoes also received several reminders of God's protection.

William Carey University in Hattiesburg suffered extensive damage, but thankfully, no one was killed.

A school spokeswoman says nearly all of the 30 buildings on campus were damaged, and about 100 vehicles were totaled.

But University President Tommy King says something remarkable happened at the chapel.

"We had extensive damage to our beautiful Bass Chapel on campus, but the Bible on the pulpit was left undisturbed, and it's opened to Psalm 46: 'God is our refuge and strength in times of trouble,'" King said.

And in the middle of the devastation, a campus statue of Jesus also survived, surrounded by debris but untouched by the tornado.

William Carey University is accepting cash donations to help students replace their destroyed books, computers and cars.

The school is planning to offer classes online or at neighboring schools since students were right in the middle of their current trimester.

Reprinted with permission from CBN.com. Copyright The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc., All rights reserved.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.