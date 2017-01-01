God Fulfills Joel 2:25 Promise to Pastor Couple Who Lost Their Sons

Gentry and Hadley Eddings with their toddler son who died, Reed. ( Courtesy )

Almost two years after a devastating loss, God is restoring worship pastor Gentry Edding's family.

The pastor and his wife, Hadley, lost their first-born son in a horrendous car wreck in 2015. The pregnant Hadley was rushed to an emergency C-section after the wreck, but the couple's newborn boy also died just two days later.

"We have, in our hearts, forgiven the man who did this. It was not the easiest thing to do, but in some ways it was because we know—Hadley and I—that Jesus Christ has forgiven us our debt. ... So in some ways, it was very easy to forgive a man who made an accident," Gentry said at their funeral.

This week, the couple announced they are expecting again. Not just one, but two little babies will soon join the Gentry household, an apparent fulfillment of God's promise in Joel 2:25 to restore what was lost.

"Y'all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!" Hadley said in the post.

The little family says they are thanking Jesus for their two new additions.

