Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan Prays the Ultimate Prayer for Any Leader

Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York, read this prayer found in the Catholic version of the Bible during Friday's inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.:

"The prayer of King Solomon from the book of Wisdom. Let us pray:

"God of our ancestors and Lord of mercy, you have made all things, and in your providence have charged us to rule the creatures produced by you; to govern the world in holiness and righteousness and to render judgment with integrity of heart. Give us wisdom, for we are your servants, weak and short-lived, lacking in comprehension of judgment and of laws. Indeed, though one might be perfect among mortals, if wisdom, which comes from you, be lacking, we account for nothing.

"Now with You is wisdom, who knows Your will and was there when You made the world, who understands what is pleasing in Your eyes, what is conformable with Your commands, send her forth from Your holy heavens, from Your glorious throne dispatch her, that she may be with us and work with us, that we may grasp what is pleasing to You. For she knows and understands all things and will guide us prudently in our affairs and safeguard us by our glory, Amen."

