Paula White-Cain: 'Bestow Upon Our President Wisdom'

During the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States Friday, Paula White-Cain, senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Orlando, Florida, called upon the Lord to pour wisdom out on Trump and to unify the country to "stand for what is right and honorable and right in your sight."

This was White-Cain's prayer:

"In the name of Jesus, with grateful hearts, thanking You for this great country that You have decreed to Your people. We acknowledge we are a blessed nation with a rich history of faith and fortitude with a future that is filled with promise and purpose. We recognize that every good and every perfect gift comes from You, and the United States of America is Your gift for which we proclaim our gratitude. As a nation, we now pray for our president, Donald John Trump, Vice President Michael Richard Pence and their families. We ask that You would bestow upon our president the wisdom necessary to lead this great nation, the grace to unify us and the strength to stand for what is honorable and right in Your sight.

"In Proverbs 21:1, You instruct us that our leader's heart is in Your hands. Gracious God, reveal unto our president the ability to know the will, Your will, the confidence to lead us in justice and righteousness and the compassion to yield to our better angels. While we know there are many challenges before us, in every generation You have provided the strength and power to become that blessed nation. Guide us in discernment, Lord, and give us that strength to persevere and thrive. Now bind and heal our wounds and divisions, and join our nation to Your purpose.

"Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done,' the psalmist declared. Let Your favor be upon this one nation under God. Let these United States of America be that beacon of hope to all people and nations under Your dominion. A true hope for humankind. Glory to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. We pray this in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen."

